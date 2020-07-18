Rent Calculator
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue
9442 East Lompoc Avenue
9442 East Lompoc Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home. Awesome view on Golf Course lot. Great backyard, beautiful swimming pool! Close to 202 and 60 freeway. Nice neighborhood.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have any available units?
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have?
Some of 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue offers parking.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue has a pool.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
