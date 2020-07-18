All apartments in Mesa
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue

9442 East Lompoc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9442 East Lompoc Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home. Awesome view on Golf Course lot. Great backyard, beautiful swimming pool! Close to 202 and 60 freeway. Nice neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have any available units?
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have?
Some of 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9442 E LOMPOC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue offers parking.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue has a pool.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9442 E LOMPOC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
