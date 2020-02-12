All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 9021 E Glade Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9021 E Glade Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

9021 E Glade Ave

9021 East Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9021 East Glade Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9021 E Glade Ave Available 05/25/20 AVAILABLE 5/25/2020!!! - The home has 20 inch tile in kitchen, dining, entry. Comfortable 3 bedroom with Mirrored Closet doors, two full baths and 2 Car Garage. Blinds on all windows. Property backs up to spacious Green Belt with sport court and is located in a very convenient location near US60 and Loop 202 Freeways. Close to Superstition Mall Shopping!! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $200 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3253419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 E Glade Ave have any available units?
9021 E Glade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 9021 E Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9021 E Glade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 E Glade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 E Glade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9021 E Glade Ave offers parking.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 E Glade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 9021 E Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 9021 E Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 E Glade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 E Glade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 E Glade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College