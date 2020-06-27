All apartments in Mesa
8930 E ROSEDALE CIRCLE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

8930 E ROSEDALE CIRCLE

8930 E Rosedale Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8930 E Rosedale Cir, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
wow! absolutely stunning high end fully furnished mesa 4/4.5 home located in the prestigious estates at las sendas community with vaulted ceilings, all tile plank floors, updated custom paint and wall coverings, gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, separate grand casita, gated, 3 car garage, spectacular mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

