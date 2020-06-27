8930 E ROSEDALE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning high end fully furnished mesa 4/4.5 home located in the prestigious estates at las sendas community with vaulted ceilings, all tile plank floors, updated custom paint and wall coverings, gourmet kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, separate grand casita, gated, 3 car garage, spectacular mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*