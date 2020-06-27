All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8629 East Fairbrook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8629 East Fairbrook Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 5:54 PM

8629 East Fairbrook Street

8629 East Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8629 East Fairbrook Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Build with all the upgrades! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Model Home!! This home features a bright open floor plan with amazing upgrades. Dazzling open kitchen with the excellent upgrades in all the right places with a large island. Overlooks the extraordinary spacious backyard with realistic looking turf. Backyard space is perfect for entertaining and low maintenance! The house is a quick walk from the community pool and amenities. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Pets: No pets

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have any available units?
8629 East Fairbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 8629 East Fairbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
8629 East Fairbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 East Fairbrook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8629 East Fairbrook Street is pet friendly.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street offer parking?
No, 8629 East Fairbrook Street does not offer parking.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 East Fairbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have a pool?
Yes, 8629 East Fairbrook Street has a pool.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 8629 East Fairbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8629 East Fairbrook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8629 East Fairbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8629 East Fairbrook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College