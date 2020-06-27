8629 East Fairbrook Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Build with all the upgrades! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Model Home!! This home features a bright open floor plan with amazing upgrades. Dazzling open kitchen with the excellent upgrades in all the right places with a large island. Overlooks the extraordinary spacious backyard with realistic looking turf. Backyard space is perfect for entertaining and low maintenance! The house is a quick walk from the community pool and amenities. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Pets: No pets



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.