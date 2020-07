Amenities

This home is a must see! Beautiful updated four bedroom home featuring an open floorplan. New paint, new carpet, new tile, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new fixtures, new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Close to freeways (60 & 202) and shopping. Walking distance from two large parks within the community. This home feels brand new and shows beautifully.