All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8500 E Southern Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8500 E Southern Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

8500 E Southern Avenue

8500 E Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8500 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Over 55 community; at least one occupant must be 55 years of age or more. Others must be at least 40. Winter is coming; don't delay! New low price for a full-year rental. Large fully-furnished home in the gated, guarded community of Crescent Run. Three bedrooms, two baths, new carpeting, and new paint inside and out make this home a treasure. You'll enjoy large bedrooms, living & dining rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen. Home is located close to community center, library, and recreation hall. Play pickleball, shuffleboard, tennis, and more, or take a dip in the hot tub and olympic-sized pool. Social events make this home one you can enjoy all year long. Available for FULL YEAR or greater rental at only $1,395 per month, or for six to eleven month rental at $2,500 per month. For a full year or greater lease, tenant pays all utilities. For a total lease duration up to 11 months, landlord pays utilities with a cap on electricity. Basic cable service is provided by the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 E Southern Avenue have any available units?
8500 E Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 E Southern Avenue have?
Some of 8500 E Southern Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 E Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8500 E Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 E Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8500 E Southern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8500 E Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 8500 E Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8500 E Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 E Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 E Southern Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8500 E Southern Avenue has a pool.
Does 8500 E Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8500 E Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8500 E Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 E Southern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Garden Place
1360 W Isabella Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College