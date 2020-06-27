8500 E Southern Avenue

Amenities

Over 55 community; at least one occupant must be 55 years of age or more. Others must be at least 40. Winter is coming; don't delay! New low price for a full-year rental. Large fully-furnished home in the gated, guarded community of Crescent Run. Three bedrooms, two baths, new carpeting, and new paint inside and out make this home a treasure. You'll enjoy large bedrooms, living & dining rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen. Home is located close to community center, library, and recreation hall. Play pickleball, shuffleboard, tennis, and more, or take a dip in the hot tub and olympic-sized pool. Social events make this home one you can enjoy all year long. Available for FULL YEAR or greater rental at only $1,395 per month, or for six to eleven month rental at $2,500 per month. For a full year or greater lease, tenant pays all utilities. For a total lease duration up to 11 months, landlord pays utilities with a cap on electricity. Basic cable service is provided by the community.