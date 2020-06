Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wow check out the location!! This new home is minutes away from the E Loop 202 and US 60. This beautiful BRAND NEW HOME features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open concept layout that's perfect for entertaining. There is a bright spacious great room and kitchen, complete with large kitchen island and granite counter tops. Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms with a split master and convenient laundry room! Landscaping completed in front and in process currently in backyard. This is a 5 device SMART home w current technology. Alexa smart switch. Energy efficient home with high SEER rated AC with programmable thermostat and app. Ring doorbell. Garage My Q app. Upgraded insulation and low E windows. Blinds installed.NEVER BEEN LIVED IN and looking for a qualified tenant. HOA is included which features parks and pools.

Discounts available for long term lease and good credit. Call for details. Pets will be allowed upon lessors approval in accordance with homeowners insurance guidelines.