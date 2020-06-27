All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 10 2019

822 S Esmeralda --

822 South Esmeralda · No Longer Available
Location

822 South Esmeralda, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Great floor plan in this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom east Mesa home.. This home has neutral paint throughout, four bedrooms plus a den downwstairs and large loft upstairs. One bedroom is located on the main level. Open kitchen includes extra counter top space, separate dining area, walk-in pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range, stove top microwave. Family room features hard wood floors, upgraded window blinds and window treatments. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Huge loft with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Laundry is also on the second level. Large patio cover in backyard, grass in front and back, room for storage on the side, RV gate and mature fruit trees in backyard. Garage includes some cabinets for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S Esmeralda -- have any available units?
822 S Esmeralda -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 S Esmeralda -- have?
Some of 822 S Esmeralda --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S Esmeralda -- currently offering any rent specials?
822 S Esmeralda -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S Esmeralda -- pet-friendly?
No, 822 S Esmeralda -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 822 S Esmeralda -- offer parking?
Yes, 822 S Esmeralda -- offers parking.
Does 822 S Esmeralda -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S Esmeralda -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S Esmeralda -- have a pool?
No, 822 S Esmeralda -- does not have a pool.
Does 822 S Esmeralda -- have accessible units?
No, 822 S Esmeralda -- does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S Esmeralda -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S Esmeralda -- has units with dishwashers.
