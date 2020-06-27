822 S Esmeralda

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Great floor plan in this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom east Mesa home.. This home has neutral paint throughout, four bedrooms plus a den downwstairs and large loft upstairs. One bedroom is located on the main level. Open kitchen includes extra counter top space, separate dining area, walk-in pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top range, stove top microwave. Family room features hard wood floors, upgraded window blinds and window treatments. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Huge loft with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Laundry is also on the second level. Large patio cover in backyard, grass in front and back, room for storage on the side, RV gate and mature fruit trees in backyard. Garage includes some cabinets for storage.