8061 E. Dover

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON - Single level 4 bedroom home - Fabulous 4 bedroom home in the highly desired Harvard Park community. Conveniently located near the 202 for easy access to anywhere in the valley. Plenty of shopping and dining choices nearby.



This single level 4 bedroom home offers plenty of space for everyone and is perfect for entertaining. This floor plan offers a separate family room and living room with vaulted ceilings, an eat in kitchen and very generously sized bedrooms.



The back yard is incredible with an expansive patio, citrus trees of various varieties (orange, tangelo, lemon and grapefruit) plus a huge covered storage area with an RV gate.



SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

*First month rent including tax $1,907.00

Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $555.00

Refundable Security deposit - $1,850 - 2,775.00

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions

Dogs subject to owner approval and additional fees - NO CATS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4717675)