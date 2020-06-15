All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:50 AM

8061 E. Dover

8061 East Dover Street · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
Location

8061 East Dover Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8061 E. Dover · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON - Single level 4 bedroom home - Fabulous 4 bedroom home in the highly desired Harvard Park community. Conveniently located near the 202 for easy access to anywhere in the valley. Plenty of shopping and dining choices nearby.

This single level 4 bedroom home offers plenty of space for everyone and is perfect for entertaining. This floor plan offers a separate family room and living room with vaulted ceilings, an eat in kitchen and very generously sized bedrooms.

The back yard is incredible with an expansive patio, citrus trees of various varieties (orange, tangelo, lemon and grapefruit) plus a huge covered storage area with an RV gate.

SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS
*First month rent including tax $1,907.00
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $102.00
Non-refundable cleaning fee - $555.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,850 - 2,775.00
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions
Dogs subject to owner approval and additional fees - NO CATS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4717675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 E. Dover have any available units?
8061 E. Dover has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8061 E. Dover have?
Some of 8061 E. Dover's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 E. Dover currently offering any rent specials?
8061 E. Dover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 E. Dover pet-friendly?
Yes, 8061 E. Dover is pet friendly.
Does 8061 E. Dover offer parking?
Yes, 8061 E. Dover does offer parking.
Does 8061 E. Dover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8061 E. Dover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 E. Dover have a pool?
No, 8061 E. Dover does not have a pool.
Does 8061 E. Dover have accessible units?
No, 8061 E. Dover does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 E. Dover have units with dishwashers?
No, 8061 E. Dover does not have units with dishwashers.
