Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with a very nice size, easy to maintain back yard. It features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, split master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a nice size island with breakfast bar, pantry and lots of cabinets. SOLAR panels for a very low electric bill. Quiet neighborhood close to the freeway, shopping and schools.