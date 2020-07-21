All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7814 E Javelina Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7814 E Javelina Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

7814 E Javelina Ave

7814 East Javelina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7814 East Javelina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Family Home - This well located 3 bedroom 2 bath home is right near the I-60 & 202 within a mile of the Superstition Springs mall. Plenty of space inside for the whole family and a lot to play in and park your cars. Dimensions: 60'x24' (doublewide).

(RLNE3345028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have any available units?
7814 E Javelina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7814 E Javelina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7814 E Javelina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 E Javelina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 E Javelina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave offer parking?
No, 7814 E Javelina Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 E Javelina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have a pool?
No, 7814 E Javelina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have accessible units?
No, 7814 E Javelina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 E Javelina Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 E Javelina Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7814 E Javelina Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College