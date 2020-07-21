7734 E PERALTA Avenue

Amenities

WOW, absolutely STUNNING & METICULOUSLY CLEAN! Rare home w/3 CAR GARAGE & RV gate w/GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL to welcome you home. Enter the grand DBL FRONT DOORS to this amazingly remodeled 3Br+Office and 2Ba home, begin in the huge front rm used as formal living & dining or a GRAND GAME/ENTERTAINMENT rm. Stylish lg 18x36 TILE in entire home (no carpet) will lead you to a designer DREAM KITCHEN - WHITE cabinets w/over-under dimmable LEDs, massive 5-seating QUARTZ ISLAND, Blanco sink, Grohe faucet all brought to life with 3 gorgeous pendants overlooking a BREATHTAKING OPEN CONCEPT floorplan w/13' vaulted ceiling and lush backyard, sleek qtz counters & backsplash, top-of-the-line SS BOSCH and GAGGENAU appls - very functional layout and next to the 3 CAR EPOXY garage floor for convenience when bringing in your groceries. Will be proud to have all your friends over for gatherings. Keep cool and SAVE w/new wi-fi enabled SMARTPHONE-CONTROLLED TRANE AC and high-end stylish fans in all rooms. Enjoy the WATER CONDITIONER system for softer hair, skin, and clothes. Purified drinking water on tap at the REVERSE OSMOSIS system. Painted out and in with designer color pallet and accent walls. Split floor plan great for privacy. Large master bedroom and bath features double sinks, separate shower and garden tub, large walk-in closet. Home is conveniently located in between the 60 and 202 close for shopping in Gilbert or Mesa and in the Gilbert School District.