All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7734 E PERALTA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7734 E PERALTA Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:14 AM

7734 E PERALTA Avenue

7734 East Peralta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7734 East Peralta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Arizona Skyline Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
WOW, absolutely STUNNING & METICULOUSLY CLEAN! Rare home w/3 CAR GARAGE & RV gate w/GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL to welcome you home. Enter the grand DBL FRONT DOORS to this amazingly remodeled 3Br+Office and 2Ba home, begin in the huge front rm used as formal living & dining or a GRAND GAME/ENTERTAINMENT rm. Stylish lg 18x36 TILE in entire home (no carpet) will lead you to a designer DREAM KITCHEN - WHITE cabinets w/over-under dimmable LEDs, massive 5-seating QUARTZ ISLAND, Blanco sink, Grohe faucet all brought to life with 3 gorgeous pendants overlooking a BREATHTAKING OPEN CONCEPT floorplan w/13' vaulted ceiling and lush backyard, sleek qtz counters & backsplash, top-of-the-line SS BOSCH and GAGGENAU appls - very functional layout and next to the 3 CAR EPOXY garage floor for convenience when bringing in your groceries. Will be proud to have all your friends over for gatherings. Keep cool and SAVE w/new wi-fi enabled SMARTPHONE-CONTROLLED TRANE AC and high-end stylish fans in all rooms. Enjoy the WATER CONDITIONER system for softer hair, skin, and clothes. Purified drinking water on tap at the REVERSE OSMOSIS system. Painted out and in with designer color pallet and accent walls. Split floor plan great for privacy. Large master bedroom and bath features double sinks, separate shower and garden tub, large walk-in closet. Home is conveniently located in between the 60 and 202 close for shopping in Gilbert or Mesa and in the Gilbert School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have any available units?
7734 E PERALTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have?
Some of 7734 E PERALTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 E PERALTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7734 E PERALTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 E PERALTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 E PERALTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 E PERALTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College