Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

7726 E BASELINE Road

7726 E Baseline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7726 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished luxury rental with many upgrades to offer all visitors. Located in a gated community, unit is tucked away in a private location of the complex with golf course views. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood plano tile throughout, brand new furnishings, decor, linens, etc., additional pull out sofa sleeper, oversized covered patio and community rec room for your enjoyment. You wont find a more upgraded, immaculate, getaway unit like this one anywhere else. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7726 E BASELINE Road have any available units?
7726 E BASELINE Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7726 E BASELINE Road have?
Some of 7726 E BASELINE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7726 E BASELINE Road currently offering any rent specials?
7726 E BASELINE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7726 E BASELINE Road pet-friendly?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road offer parking?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road does not offer parking.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road have a pool?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road does not have a pool.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road have accessible units?
No, 7726 E BASELINE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7726 E BASELINE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7726 E BASELINE Road has units with dishwashers.
