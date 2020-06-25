7726 E BASELINE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished luxury rental with many upgrades to offer all visitors. Located in a gated community, unit is tucked away in a private location of the complex with golf course views. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood plano tile throughout, brand new furnishings, decor, linens, etc., additional pull out sofa sleeper, oversized covered patio and community rec room for your enjoyment. You wont find a more upgraded, immaculate, getaway unit like this one anywhere else. Come see for yourself!