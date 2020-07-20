All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7725 E PARK VIEW Drive

7725 East Park View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7725 East Park View Drive, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished, single level in Fountain of the Sun 55+ golf community with 24 hour security. Completely TURN-KEY! Just bring your suitcase and a toothbrush! Split floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Backs to greenbelt and the heated community pool and spa. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & pantry. Master features a large walk-in closet, sliding glass door to patio and a beautiful remodeled bath with 2 sinks, granite vanity top and tile shower enclosure. Community activities include golf, pickelball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, concerts, movies & more! Birdie's onsite restaurant open daily. Owner pays all utilities & provides cable TV service. Available now through December 31, 2018. Currently rented Jan 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have any available units?
7725 E PARK VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have?
Some of 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7725 E PARK VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 E PARK VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
