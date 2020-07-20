7725 E PARK VIEW Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished, single level in Fountain of the Sun 55+ golf community with 24 hour security. Completely TURN-KEY! Just bring your suitcase and a toothbrush! Split floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Backs to greenbelt and the heated community pool and spa. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & pantry. Master features a large walk-in closet, sliding glass door to patio and a beautiful remodeled bath with 2 sinks, granite vanity top and tile shower enclosure. Community activities include golf, pickelball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, concerts, movies & more! Birdie's onsite restaurant open daily. Owner pays all utilities & provides cable TV service. Available now through December 31, 2018. Currently rented Jan 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019.