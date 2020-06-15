756 North Center Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave furnished

** Horse Property available in downtown Mesa!! ** Available June, July & August 2018 you can board your horses while staying here!! House backs up to horse property with 3 & 1/2 covered pens that open into a large Bermuda pasture and enough storage for 2 trailers! This furnished historic gem is also right across the street from Fitch Park! Walk to a Spring Training game and watch the Cubs play or go down the street and watch the Oakland A's play at Hohokam park. Built in 1905 this 2 bed 1 bath home has custom charm everywhere you look! Fully stocked and ready for your arrival, this home boasts a custom, full kitchen, dining area, family room, two bedrooms and has everything you need! The home is on a large lot and the backyard boasts large mature fruit trees. Cozy, cute and perfectly located. Close to the light rail, downtown Mesa, public transportation and so much more! This one is not going to last long! $150 per horse and Owner is responsible for all clean up of stalls and feed. Seasonal Rates Apply. $200 of the security deposit is an administrative fee and is non refundable.