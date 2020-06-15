All apartments in Mesa
756 North Center Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

756 North Center Street

756 North Center Street · (602) 561-5788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

756 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** Horse Property available in downtown Mesa!! ** Available June, July & August 2018 you can board your horses while staying here!! House backs up to horse property with 3 & 1/2 covered pens that open into a large Bermuda pasture and enough storage for 2 trailers! This furnished historic gem is also right across the street from Fitch Park! Walk to a Spring Training game and watch the Cubs play or go down the street and watch the Oakland A's play at Hohokam park. Built in 1905 this 2 bed 1 bath home has custom charm everywhere you look! Fully stocked and ready for your arrival, this home boasts a custom, full kitchen, dining area, family room, two bedrooms and has everything you need! The home is on a large lot and the backyard boasts large mature fruit trees. Cozy, cute and perfectly located. Close to the light rail, downtown Mesa, public transportation and so much more! This one is not going to last long! $150 per horse and Owner is responsible for all clean up of stalls and feed. Seasonal Rates Apply. $200 of the security deposit is an administrative fee and is non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 North Center Street have any available units?
756 North Center Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 North Center Street have?
Some of 756 North Center Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 North Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
756 North Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 North Center Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 North Center Street is pet friendly.
Does 756 North Center Street offer parking?
No, 756 North Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 756 North Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 North Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 North Center Street have a pool?
No, 756 North Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 756 North Center Street have accessible units?
No, 756 North Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 756 North Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 North Center Street has units with dishwashers.
