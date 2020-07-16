7522 East Farmdale Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath home with flex Bedroom/Den dual entry floor plan. This spacious home features carpet, wood and tile flooring in all the right places. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Separate family and dining room just off the large kitchen making this great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, kitchen island, and upgraded appliances. 3 car garage features many cabinets for lots of storage. Beautiful low maintenance front and back yard. Home offers RV gate for easy access.

* Property available after 3/20/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1145

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/20/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.