Mesa, AZ
7522 East Farmdale Avenue
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

7522 East Farmdale Avenue

7522 East Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7522 East Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath home with flex Bedroom/Den dual entry floor plan. This spacious home features carpet, wood and tile flooring in all the right places. Large living room with vaulted ceilings. Separate family and dining room just off the large kitchen making this great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, kitchen island, and upgraded appliances. 3 car garage features many cabinets for lots of storage. Beautiful low maintenance front and back yard. Home offers RV gate for easy access.
* Property available after 3/20/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1145
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 3/20/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have any available units?
7522 East Farmdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have?
Some of 7522 East Farmdale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 East Farmdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7522 East Farmdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 East Farmdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 East Farmdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 East Farmdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
