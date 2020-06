Amenities

hardwood floors garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Home Near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa - Very nice and clean 4 bedroom home with grass front and back. Wooden floors dominate the downstairs area. Refrigerator included in island kitchen. Extra cabinets in garage for storage. Don't wait - ones this nice and clean will not last long.



(RLNE4956324)