7406 E OASIS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM CACTUS WREN FLOOR PLAN!UPGRADED 42'CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, BUILT IN WINE RACK, CUSTOM PANTRY WITH MATCHING DOORS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES.GREAT ROOM HAS A BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, SURROUND SOUND AND BUILT-IN SHELVING. MASTER BED AND BATH HAVE A BAY WINDOW, SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO THE BACK YARD, SNAIL SHOWER, UPGRADED CABINETS AND BLOCK GLASS.ENJOY THIS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD WHICH INCLUDES: GAS FIREPIT, WATER FEATURE, BEEHIVE, GAS GRILL, BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR, TWO SEPERATE SITTING AREAS AND BLOCK LIGHTING! WE ALSO HAVE AN EXTENDED PATIO WITH CEILING FANS AND SURROUND SOUND.CORNER LOT, RV GATE WITH CONCRETE SLAB (Per HOA rules RV not visible from street,) FLAGSTONE FRONT COURT YARD. Landlord is willing to lease for 6 months $2350, 3 month $2,500 12 month $1,995