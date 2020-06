Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home is adorable and you will love living here. Bay window in formal living room and nice dining room, enter into the kitchen with center island, 2 pantries, area for small table and family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors out to the covered patio and sectioned yard. No carpet in this home, just nice tile and laminate. Bathrooms have been updated to include large walk-in shower in the master.