All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 730 North Stewart.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
730 North Stewart
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:35 PM

730 North Stewart

730 North Stewart · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

730 North Stewart, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CUSTOM BUILT RENTAL THAT IS FEW MILES FROM ASU AND 1 MILE FROM RIVER VIEW. Located Near Alma School Rd and Rio Salado Pkwy! THE HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 COVERED PATIOS, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND AN OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH OFFICE SPACE. THERE IS PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE HALL CLOSETS AND THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. THERE IS EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 AND THE 202. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 North Stewart have any available units?
730 North Stewart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 North Stewart have?
Some of 730 North Stewart's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 North Stewart currently offering any rent specials?
730 North Stewart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 North Stewart pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 North Stewart is pet friendly.
Does 730 North Stewart offer parking?
Yes, 730 North Stewart offers parking.
Does 730 North Stewart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 North Stewart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 North Stewart have a pool?
No, 730 North Stewart does not have a pool.
Does 730 North Stewart have accessible units?
No, 730 North Stewart does not have accessible units.
Does 730 North Stewart have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 North Stewart does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College