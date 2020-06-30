730 North Stewart

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CUSTOM BUILT RENTAL THAT IS FEW MILES FROM ASU AND 1 MILE FROM RIVER VIEW. Located Near Alma School Rd and Rio Salado Pkwy! THE HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, 2 COVERED PATIOS, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND AN OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH OFFICE SPACE. THERE IS PLENTY OF STORAGE IN THE HALL CLOSETS AND THE BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. THERE IS EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 AND THE 202. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.