All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street

7255 East Northridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7255 East Northridge Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom home w/ community pool in quiet N/E Mesa gated Windsong of Las Sendas Enter to beautifully tiled formal living room with sky high vaulted ceilings; double door den with built-in desk; Convenient half bath also downstairs. Bright & open with neutral colors & ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has large island, rich dark cabinetry, Silestone countertops & all appliances. Dining area off kitchen has arcadia doors to covered patio & cobblestone extension connecting to spacious outdoor sitting area w/ kiva fireplace and built-in BBQ. Master suite has double sinks, separate shower & tub, walk in closet, private walk-out deck/balcony. Downstairs laundry has loads of cabinets; washer & dryer not provided. Move-Ready! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 4%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have any available units?
7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have?
Some of 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street has a pool.
Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College