7255 E NORTHRIDGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely 3 bedroom home w/ community pool in quiet N/E Mesa gated Windsong of Las Sendas Enter to beautifully tiled formal living room with sky high vaulted ceilings; double door den with built-in desk; Convenient half bath also downstairs. Bright & open with neutral colors & ceiling fans throughout. Gorgeous kitchen has large island, rich dark cabinetry, Silestone countertops & all appliances. Dining area off kitchen has arcadia doors to covered patio & cobblestone extension connecting to spacious outdoor sitting area w/ kiva fireplace and built-in BBQ. Master suite has double sinks, separate shower & tub, walk in closet, private walk-out deck/balcony. Downstairs laundry has loads of cabinets; washer & dryer not provided. Move-Ready! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 4%