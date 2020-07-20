7215 E Fairview Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! Five bedroom, three full bathroom east Mesa home. One full bedroom and bathroom on first door. Tons of living space with separate living room, family room and formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded window blinds, two tone paint, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic electric range and dishwasher. Separate area for second dining table. Large master suite with large balcony, oversized walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Home backs up to large green belt with great views from the balcony. Close to US 60 and 202 Freeways, shopping, restaurants and schools.