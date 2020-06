Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

New management!



Beautiful 2 bed room 1 and a half bathroom townhome ready for rent! Upgraded with stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryers are included! Ceiling fans in all rooms to cool you down in this Arizona summer!



We offer two beautiful pools, close to shopping and bus lines.



To set an appointment to view please contact (480) six six four 1030, or send us an email and we would be glad to provide more information.



Thank you,

Indigo Lofts Management