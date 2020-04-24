6720 E ENCANTO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great Single Level, End Unit in Charming Gated Community. New Fridge, Stove and Microwave. Two Bedrooms plus Den. Split Floorplan. NEW Laminate Flooring in Master and 2nd Bedroom. Den has Tile. NO Carpet! Spacious Kitchen with many cabinets and lots of counterspace! Great Room Concept with Breakfast Nook. Light and Bright. Oversized Master Bathroom. Walk In Master Closet. Large Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Patio Home. HOA Maintains Front Yard. Walk to Red Mountain High School. Near Red Mt Baseball Complex, Banner Hospital and Loop 202 Access. Landlord seeking tenants for 12 month lease, non-smokers, no cats, non-attack dog breed okay with approval, good credit, 3x the monthly rent in income, good rental history. *Due to COVID 19 Protocols Please Contact Your Realtor to See This Home.