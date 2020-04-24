All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6720 E ENCANTO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6720 E ENCANTO Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6720 E ENCANTO Street

6720 East Encanto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6720 East Encanto Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Single Level, End Unit in Charming Gated Community. New Fridge, Stove and Microwave. Two Bedrooms plus Den. Split Floorplan. NEW Laminate Flooring in Master and 2nd Bedroom. Den has Tile. NO Carpet! Spacious Kitchen with many cabinets and lots of counterspace! Great Room Concept with Breakfast Nook. Light and Bright. Oversized Master Bathroom. Walk In Master Closet. Large Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Patio Home. HOA Maintains Front Yard. Walk to Red Mountain High School. Near Red Mt Baseball Complex, Banner Hospital and Loop 202 Access. Landlord seeking tenants for 12 month lease, non-smokers, no cats, non-attack dog breed okay with approval, good credit, 3x the monthly rent in income, good rental history. *Due to COVID 19 Protocols Please Contact Your Realtor to See This Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have any available units?
6720 E ENCANTO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have?
Some of 6720 E ENCANTO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 E ENCANTO Street currently offering any rent specials?
6720 E ENCANTO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 E ENCANTO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 E ENCANTO Street is pet friendly.
Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street offer parking?
Yes, 6720 E ENCANTO Street does offer parking.
Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 E ENCANTO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have a pool?
No, 6720 E ENCANTO Street does not have a pool.
Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have accessible units?
No, 6720 E ENCANTO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 E ENCANTO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 E ENCANTO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College