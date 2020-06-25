6463 E PALM Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Home is only available from November 27th - December 30th 2109 . Beautiful updated Pool home. Close to Shopping, Dining and Freeways. This home has everything you need, just bring your personal belongings. Split floor plan with Large Master suite and a Walk in closet. Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island and plenty of cabinets. Sofa and love seat both recline to watch TV. Inviting backyard with covered patio. Plenty of privacy to enjoy the pool. The home is not available for the Months of Jan, Feb, and March for the next 5 years. A couple has reserved those Months.