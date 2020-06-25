All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

6463 E PALM Street

6463 East Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

6463 East Palm Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Home is only available from November 27th - December 30th 2109 . Beautiful updated Pool home. Close to Shopping, Dining and Freeways. This home has everything you need, just bring your personal belongings. Split floor plan with Large Master suite and a Walk in closet. Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, Kitchen Island and plenty of cabinets. Sofa and love seat both recline to watch TV. Inviting backyard with covered patio. Plenty of privacy to enjoy the pool. The home is not available for the Months of Jan, Feb, and March for the next 5 years. A couple has reserved those Months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6463 E PALM Street have any available units?
6463 E PALM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6463 E PALM Street have?
Some of 6463 E PALM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6463 E PALM Street currently offering any rent specials?
6463 E PALM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6463 E PALM Street pet-friendly?
No, 6463 E PALM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6463 E PALM Street offer parking?
Yes, 6463 E PALM Street offers parking.
Does 6463 E PALM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6463 E PALM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6463 E PALM Street have a pool?
Yes, 6463 E PALM Street has a pool.
Does 6463 E PALM Street have accessible units?
No, 6463 E PALM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6463 E PALM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6463 E PALM Street has units with dishwashers.
