6429 E RIVERDALE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home features a great, split floor plan, formal living area, bright kitchen overlooking a good-sized, private backyard! Shutters, vaulted ceilings, master bathroom bidet, wood floors, updated master bath, new quiet garage door opener, faux grass in backyard for easy maintenance, and a useful RV gate! HAS BEEN REPAINTED, KIDS PLAY HOUSE REMOVED; PICTURES TO BE UPDATED SOON!The home comes equipped with refrigerator as well as washer and drier! The home has a leased SOLAR system so tenant will take advantage of HUGE electric savings!''Rent includes electric'' box checked because of solar...tenant will pay some electric, whatever solar doesn't cover!Available to view now, very cooperative tenant who will show property due to dog. Available for move-in 6/5!