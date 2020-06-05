All apartments in Mesa
6429 E RIVERDALE Street

6429 East Riverdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

6429 East Riverdale Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
This beautiful home features a great, split floor plan, formal living area, bright kitchen overlooking a good-sized, private backyard! Shutters, vaulted ceilings, master bathroom bidet, wood floors, updated master bath, new quiet garage door opener, faux grass in backyard for easy maintenance, and a useful RV gate! HAS BEEN REPAINTED, KIDS PLAY HOUSE REMOVED; PICTURES TO BE UPDATED SOON!The home comes equipped with refrigerator as well as washer and drier! The home has a leased SOLAR system so tenant will take advantage of HUGE electric savings!''Rent includes electric'' box checked because of solar...tenant will pay some electric, whatever solar doesn't cover!Available to view now, very cooperative tenant who will show property due to dog. Available for move-in 6/5!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have any available units?
6429 E RIVERDALE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have?
Some of 6429 E RIVERDALE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 E RIVERDALE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6429 E RIVERDALE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 E RIVERDALE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street is pet friendly.
Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street offers parking.
Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have a pool?
No, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have accessible units?
No, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 E RIVERDALE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 E RIVERDALE Street has units with dishwashers.
