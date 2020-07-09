6405 E MCLELLAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Pool and yard maintenance included in this lovely .5 acre property. Move-in ready located North East Mesa with a beautiful backyard including a BBQ/gazebo, pool, Jacuzzi, garden and RV gate. Loaded with an RO system, water softener, recirc. pump, and central vacuum. The entire home is wired for a sound system including BBQ island, back porch and front porch. Garage/work room lies on the east end and sits across from a retention basin!Easy access to the Loop 202, nature/recreational facilities, schools, golf courses, tennis, shopping, dining, hiking, boating and more. Grocery stores, restaurants, gyms and parks are all within walking distance.