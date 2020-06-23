All apartments in Mesa
6334 E VIEWMONT Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

6334 E VIEWMONT Drive

6334 East Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6334 East Viewmont Drive, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Very nice single story home with 2 bed/1.75 baths and den with double french doors. Updated beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Bathrooms have been updated with high end finishes. natural travertine stone, marble and granite all in home. Split floor plan for privacy. great room is oversized with two areas to entertain . Fireplace with electric starter. Back yard is lovely with paver type patio areas for lots of seating. Gated community with golf course near by, community pool and spa and exercise area. There is a cost to tenant to join this. Close to 202 and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
6334 E VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6334 E VIEWMONT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive does offer parking.
Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 E VIEWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
