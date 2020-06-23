6334 E VIEWMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Very nice single story home with 2 bed/1.75 baths and den with double french doors. Updated beautiful kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Bathrooms have been updated with high end finishes. natural travertine stone, marble and granite all in home. Split floor plan for privacy. great room is oversized with two areas to entertain . Fireplace with electric starter. Back yard is lovely with paver type patio areas for lots of seating. Gated community with golf course near by, community pool and spa and exercise area. There is a cost to tenant to join this. Close to 202 and shopping.