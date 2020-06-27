6324 E Rochelle Street

Amenities

Beautiful, well maintained home in Northeast Mesa's Summit community. This 3 bedroom plus den/office home shows beautifully with brand new paint inside and out, brand new carpet through out and many more updates. Brand new dishwasher, light fixtures, ceiling fans and window coverings complete the new home feel. Neutral tile in all the right places in this open floor-plan, with the bedrooms carpeted (brand new!), vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in every room and master bath has separate shower & garden tub. AC unit is less than 5 years old (very efficient) and new Sun Shades combine to help you save money on utility bills! Close to Summit park and City of Mesa park. Excellent 202 freeway access!