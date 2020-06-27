All apartments in Mesa
6324 E Rochelle Street

6324 East Rochelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

6324 East Rochelle Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained home in Northeast Mesa's Summit community. This 3 bedroom plus den/office home shows beautifully with brand new paint inside and out, brand new carpet through out and many more updates. Brand new dishwasher, light fixtures, ceiling fans and window coverings complete the new home feel. Neutral tile in all the right places in this open floor-plan, with the bedrooms carpeted (brand new!), vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in every room and master bath has separate shower & garden tub. AC unit is less than 5 years old (very efficient) and new Sun Shades combine to help you save money on utility bills! Close to Summit park and City of Mesa park. Excellent 202 freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 E Rochelle Street have any available units?
6324 E Rochelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 E Rochelle Street have?
Some of 6324 E Rochelle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 E Rochelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
6324 E Rochelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 E Rochelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 6324 E Rochelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6324 E Rochelle Street offer parking?
No, 6324 E Rochelle Street does not offer parking.
Does 6324 E Rochelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 E Rochelle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 E Rochelle Street have a pool?
No, 6324 E Rochelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 6324 E Rochelle Street have accessible units?
No, 6324 E Rochelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 E Rochelle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 E Rochelle Street has units with dishwashers.
