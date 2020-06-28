625 S WESTWOOD

Amenities
This beautifully remodeled gem is ready for immediate move in. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded. Great location! Close to freeways, shopping, dining and more. 2 bedrooms, plus a den, 2 bathrooms with inside laundry area and additional storage room in the gated patio area. The bedroom windows look out over the neighboring park and master bedroom boasts a padded window bench. You must see this spectacular property. $35.00 application processing fee per adult, 1 small dog would be allowed but no cats please. There is a $200 pet fee per pet and a $200 administration fee with your lease.