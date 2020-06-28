All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:26 AM

625 S WESTWOOD --

625 S Westwood · No Longer Available
Location

625 S Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85210
Kleinman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled gem is ready for immediate move in. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded. Great location! Close to freeways, shopping, dining and more. 2 bedrooms, plus a den, 2 bathrooms with inside laundry area and additional storage room in the gated patio area. The bedroom windows look out over the neighboring park and master bedroom boasts a padded window bench. You must see this spectacular property. $35.00 application processing fee per adult, 1 small dog would be allowed but no cats please. There is a $200 pet fee per pet and a $200 administration fee with your lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have any available units?
625 S WESTWOOD -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have?
Some of 625 S WESTWOOD --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S WESTWOOD -- currently offering any rent specials?
625 S WESTWOOD -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S WESTWOOD -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S WESTWOOD -- is pet friendly.
Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- offer parking?
No, 625 S WESTWOOD -- does not offer parking.
Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S WESTWOOD -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have a pool?
No, 625 S WESTWOOD -- does not have a pool.
Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have accessible units?
No, 625 S WESTWOOD -- does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S WESTWOOD -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S WESTWOOD -- has units with dishwashers.
