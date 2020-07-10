6236 E Glencove St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a38c55043

Great home!!! It has an open floor plan from the kitchen to family room with a gorgeous arch way! It has high ceilings and the whole unit is tile inside. The unit has it\'s own fenced patio and two covered parking spots for the unit. A really cute place! Don\'t miss this one! *PETS UPON OWNER APPROVAL*



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available!



