All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6236 E Glencove St Apt 2
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

6236 E Glencove St Apt 2

6236 East Glencove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6236 East Glencove Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a38c55043 ----
Great home!!! It has an open floor plan from the kitchen to family room with a gorgeous arch way! It has high ceilings and the whole unit is tile inside. The unit has it\'s own fenced patio and two covered parking spots for the unit. A really cute place! Don\'t miss this one! *PETS UPON OWNER APPROVAL*

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available!

Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have any available units?
6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have?
Some of 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6236 E Glencove St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College