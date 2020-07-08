All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

61 W Southern Ave

61 West Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

61 West Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/014d0240ab ---- This home is located in a family friendly park! The home features on bedroom and one bathroom. The big window in the living room keeps the home home feeling spacious and bright. There is a ton of storage in the unit both in the kitchen and in the bedroom! The extra large covered parking is an added bonus. MANY OF OUR RENTAL HOMES HAVE LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN THE HOME. WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT A LOW MONTHLY COST IF NEEDED! SHEDS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IF NEEDED!! **** Utilities not included in the rent **** ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST BE APPROVED BY THE PARK! **** **** Our Resident Qualification Standards ***** Income of 3 times rent. 600 FICO score. No Prior Evictions. Good Rental History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 W Southern Ave have any available units?
61 W Southern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 61 W Southern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
61 W Southern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 W Southern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 61 W Southern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 61 W Southern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 61 W Southern Ave offers parking.
Does 61 W Southern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 W Southern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 W Southern Ave have a pool?
Yes, 61 W Southern Ave has a pool.
Does 61 W Southern Ave have accessible units?
No, 61 W Southern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 61 W Southern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 W Southern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 W Southern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 W Southern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

