604 W Nido Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

604 W Nido Ave

604 West Nido Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 West Nido Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Rancho del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2750cd008 ----
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath in great location. No HOA. This home features a beautiful fireplace, private pool and barbecue. Lots of open space, beautiful stair railings, a big deck off the master bedroom over the covered patio in the back yard. Appliances included. Right down the street is the Rancho Del Mar Park with playground. *1 Small dog okay*

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.0%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 W Nido Ave have any available units?
604 W Nido Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W Nido Ave have?
Some of 604 W Nido Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W Nido Ave currently offering any rent specials?
604 W Nido Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W Nido Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 W Nido Ave is pet friendly.
Does 604 W Nido Ave offer parking?
Yes, 604 W Nido Ave offers parking.
Does 604 W Nido Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 W Nido Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W Nido Ave have a pool?
Yes, 604 W Nido Ave has a pool.
Does 604 W Nido Ave have accessible units?
No, 604 W Nido Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W Nido Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 W Nido Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

