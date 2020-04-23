All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5830 E MCKELLIPS Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

5830 E MCKELLIPS Road

5830 E Mckellips Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5830 E Mckellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215
Apache Wells

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Open, split floor plan, B model in Apache Wells 2. Granite countertops, upgraded flooring, extended patio, ceiling fans thru out, cabinet crown molding, two tone paint, and more. Very clean, move in ready, and sellers would like to sell it furnished. North-South exposure, private fenced backyard and large covered patio. Gated 55+ community with multiple nice amenities: Clubhouse, exercise room, billiards room, library, pool, hot tub, BBQ's, green belts, & more. Great low maintenance property, lock & leave, or vacation home! Nice north east Mesa location- close to shopping, dining, golf, Longbow Marketplace, US 60 & 202 freeways, Saguaro Lake, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have any available units?
5830 E MCKELLIPS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have?
Some of 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5830 E MCKELLIPS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road offers parking.
Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have a pool?
Yes, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road has a pool.
Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have accessible units?
No, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 E MCKELLIPS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College