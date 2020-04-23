5830 E MCKELLIPS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Open, split floor plan, B model in Apache Wells 2. Granite countertops, upgraded flooring, extended patio, ceiling fans thru out, cabinet crown molding, two tone paint, and more. Very clean, move in ready, and sellers would like to sell it furnished. North-South exposure, private fenced backyard and large covered patio. Gated 55+ community with multiple nice amenities: Clubhouse, exercise room, billiards room, library, pool, hot tub, BBQ's, green belts, & more. Great low maintenance property, lock & leave, or vacation home! Nice north east Mesa location- close to shopping, dining, golf, Longbow Marketplace, US 60 & 202 freeways, Saguaro Lake, & more!