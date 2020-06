Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, plus loft home sits on a corner lot across from the pool and playground. Enjoy entertaining your guests downstairs in your spacious great room while enjoying privacy upstairs in your bedrooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, island, stainless steel appliances. Loft can be used as a game room, computer room or any room that fits your need. Ceiling fans throughout. Great home in a sought after community! Close to freeways, retail, schools and more.