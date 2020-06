Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Mesa Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Breakfast Nook/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with Island and All Appliances Included, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax