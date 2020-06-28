All apartments in Mesa
5634 E BUTTE Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

5634 E BUTTE Street

5634 East Butte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5634 East Butte Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Brand spanking new. Builder just completed.This 3 bedroom home has an island kitchen. All appliances including washer and dryer.Open floor plan, community pool and playgroundGas stove and gas tankless hot water heater.Blinds throughout..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

