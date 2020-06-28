Brand spanking new. Builder just completed.This 3 bedroom home has an island kitchen. All appliances including washer and dryer.Open floor plan, community pool and playgroundGas stove and gas tankless hot water heater.Blinds throughout..
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5634 E BUTTE Street have?
Some of 5634 E BUTTE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
