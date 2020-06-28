5634 E BUTTE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Brand spanking new. Builder just completed.This 3 bedroom home has an island kitchen. All appliances including washer and dryer.Open floor plan, community pool and playgroundGas stove and gas tankless hot water heater.Blinds throughout..