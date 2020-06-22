558 East Hilton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Beautifully remodeled home! 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths! Fresh paint inside and out, New tile, new counter tops, nice stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Vaulted ceilings, new light fixtures! Home is absolutely beautiful your clients will love it! Apply online WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1200

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No PETS

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax : 1.75%

Monthly Admin Fee:



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.