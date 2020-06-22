All apartments in Mesa
558 East Hilton Avenue

558 East Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

558 East Hilton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Beautifully remodeled home! 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths! Fresh paint inside and out, New tile, new counter tops, nice stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Vaulted ceilings, new light fixtures! Home is absolutely beautiful your clients will love it! Apply online WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1200
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No PETS
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee:

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 East Hilton Avenue have any available units?
558 East Hilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 East Hilton Avenue have?
Some of 558 East Hilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 East Hilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
558 East Hilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 East Hilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 558 East Hilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 558 East Hilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 558 East Hilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 558 East Hilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 East Hilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 East Hilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 558 East Hilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 558 East Hilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 558 East Hilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 558 East Hilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 558 East Hilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
