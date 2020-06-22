558 East Hilton Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home! 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths! Fresh paint inside and out, New tile, new counter tops, nice stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Vaulted ceilings, new light fixtures! Home is absolutely beautiful your clients will love it! Apply online WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1200
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: No PETS
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee:
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/18
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.