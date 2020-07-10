All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5544 E Arbor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5544 E Arbor Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5544 E Arbor Ave

5544 East Arbor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5544 East Arbor Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b97baaa0fc ----
Beautiful, Well-Maintained 2 Bedrm Mfgd Home in Fantastic 55 Community of Velda Rose. All Appliances Are Included! Home Features Dual Pane Windows, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Sink, Large Bathrm w/ Space for Linen Cupboard. Privacy & Insulation w/ Blinds AND Curtains! Super Clean and Ready For Move-In! Huge Arizona Room has Interior Storage Shed / Hobby Shop Complete w/ WorkBench! Park in Long Covered Carport Right Outside your Door. Other Side of House Has Long Covered Patio w/ Lg Laundry Rm that Has An Inside Clothes Lines! Smart! Well Designed Storage Areas Throughout. Long, Rocked RV Parking if Desired! Cherry Tomatoes in Back. Community Center is just steps away! Saltwater Pool, Shuffle Board, Plenty of Activities to Enjoy. Live Easy & Comfy Here! **ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO RESIDE IN THIS HOME**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Dryer
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 E Arbor Ave have any available units?
5544 E Arbor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 E Arbor Ave have?
Some of 5544 E Arbor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 E Arbor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5544 E Arbor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 E Arbor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5544 E Arbor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5544 E Arbor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5544 E Arbor Ave offers parking.
Does 5544 E Arbor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5544 E Arbor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 E Arbor Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5544 E Arbor Ave has a pool.
Does 5544 E Arbor Ave have accessible units?
No, 5544 E Arbor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 E Arbor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 E Arbor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College