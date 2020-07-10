5544 E Arbor Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, Well-Maintained 2 Bedrm Mfgd Home in Fantastic 55 Community of Velda Rose. All Appliances Are Included! Home Features Dual Pane Windows, Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Sink, Large Bathrm w/ Space for Linen Cupboard. Privacy & Insulation w/ Blinds AND Curtains! Super Clean and Ready For Move-In! Huge Arizona Room has Interior Storage Shed / Hobby Shop Complete w/ WorkBench! Park in Long Covered Carport Right Outside your Door. Other Side of House Has Long Covered Patio w/ Lg Laundry Rm that Has An Inside Clothes Lines! Smart! Well Designed Storage Areas Throughout. Long, Rocked RV Parking if Desired! Cherry Tomatoes in Back. Community Center is just steps away! Saltwater Pool, Shuffle Board, Plenty of Activities to Enjoy. Live Easy & Comfy Here! **ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE OVER 55 YEARS OF AGE TO RESIDE IN THIS HOME**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



