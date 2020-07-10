All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
540 West University Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:55 PM

540 West University Drive

540 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been updated and ready to move in. Nice open floor plan and large backyard, perfect for entertaining.

Home is subject to rental tax of of 1.75% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at https://betterchoicemanagement.com/rentals/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,180, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West University Drive have any available units?
540 West University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 540 West University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 West University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 West University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 540 West University Drive offer parking?
No, 540 West University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 540 West University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 West University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West University Drive have a pool?
No, 540 West University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 540 West University Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 West University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 West University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 West University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 West University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

