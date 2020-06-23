All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 537 South Street Claire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
537 South Street Claire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

537 South Street Claire

537 South Saint Claire · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

537 South Saint Claire, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, move in ready home.  This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has excellent views of the Superstition Mountains and is on a corner lot.  Newly remodeled kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.  Main floor has large neutral tile while the upstairs features newer carpet.  The front and back yards offer easy landscaping maintenance.  This house located at 537 S St Claire in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 South Street Claire have any available units?
537 South Street Claire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 537 South Street Claire have?
Some of 537 South Street Claire's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 South Street Claire currently offering any rent specials?
537 South Street Claire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 South Street Claire pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 South Street Claire is pet friendly.
Does 537 South Street Claire offer parking?
No, 537 South Street Claire does not offer parking.
Does 537 South Street Claire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 South Street Claire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 South Street Claire have a pool?
No, 537 South Street Claire does not have a pool.
Does 537 South Street Claire have accessible units?
No, 537 South Street Claire does not have accessible units.
Does 537 South Street Claire have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 South Street Claire does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College