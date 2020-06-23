537 South Street Claire

Amenities

Charming, move in ready home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has excellent views of the Superstition Mountains and is on a corner lot. Newly remodeled kitchen includes upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Main floor has large neutral tile while the upstairs features newer carpet. The front and back yards offer easy landscaping maintenance. This house located at 537 S St Claire in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.