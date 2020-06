Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! Single level 4 bedroom homes are hard to come by AND this one is Clean and Ready for YOU Today! Tile throughout except Bedrooms, Open Floor-plan, Ceiling Fans & All appliances included. Covered patio with extended pad on both sides and down walks to gate. Just enough grass to not overwhelm and nice irrigated planter box for vegetable or herb garden. Shed has shelving for additional storage and landscaping is included. Vacant and Ready NOW!