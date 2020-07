Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

COME ENJOY THIS PROPERTY, NEW CARPET, BLACK APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS THROUGHOUT THIS 2 BEDROOM, GROUND FLOOR UNIT. NEWER COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, TERRIFIC LOWER LEVEL UNIT IN GREAT REAR LOCATION OF COMPLEX W/COMMUNITY POOL & SPA. WATER, SEWER AND TRASH ARE ALL INCLUDED.

