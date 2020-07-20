All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 514 South 86th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
514 South 86th Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:59 AM

514 South 86th Place

514 South 86th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 South 86th Place, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS IN THIS 3 BED, 2 FULL BATH, WITH PRIVATE GRASSY BACK YARD THAT HAS FICUS & PLUM TREES AND 2 PATIOS, 1 WITH FLAGSTONE FLOORING. NO NEIGHBOR DIRECTLY BEHIND HOME AND NO 2 STORY HOUSES = PRIVACY. GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH CULTURED STONE ACCENTS ON FRONT OF HOME AND THE 2 CAR GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND IT'S OWN FULL BATH. MAPLE WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN, DINING AND HALLWAYS. CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

***BEWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS! WE DO NOT LIST HOMES FOR RENT ON CRAIGSLIST. CHECK OUR WEBSITE TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY OF HOME AND PRICE!***
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 South 86th Place have any available units?
514 South 86th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 South 86th Place have?
Some of 514 South 86th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 South 86th Place currently offering any rent specials?
514 South 86th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 South 86th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 South 86th Place is pet friendly.
Does 514 South 86th Place offer parking?
Yes, 514 South 86th Place offers parking.
Does 514 South 86th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 South 86th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 South 86th Place have a pool?
No, 514 South 86th Place does not have a pool.
Does 514 South 86th Place have accessible units?
No, 514 South 86th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 514 South 86th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 South 86th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College