514 South 86th Place

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS IN THIS 3 BED, 2 FULL BATH, WITH PRIVATE GRASSY BACK YARD THAT HAS FICUS & PLUM TREES AND 2 PATIOS, 1 WITH FLAGSTONE FLOORING. NO NEIGHBOR DIRECTLY BEHIND HOME AND NO 2 STORY HOUSES = PRIVACY. GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH CULTURED STONE ACCENTS ON FRONT OF HOME AND THE 2 CAR GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALK IN CLOSET AND IT'S OWN FULL BATH. MAPLE WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN, DINING AND HALLWAYS. CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.