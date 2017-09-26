All apartments in Mesa
507 W NAVARRO Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

507 W NAVARRO Avenue

507 West Navarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 West Navarro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Rancho del Mar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Plus den home with over 1600 square feet of living space. Located in the Rancho Del Mar Community, this home offers an open floor plan with a large living room and family room both with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen is opened towards family room and eat in breakfast area and also has an island. Master bedroom has plush carpet and custom closet shelving. Secondary bedrooms are large! 2 car garage with remotes and opener along with extra storage. Backyard has covered patio, beautiful green grass and large paved area for entertaining in. Refrigerator is there for tenant to use at no cost and is not warranted by landlord and or property management company. Pet screening needed on all pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have any available units?
507 W NAVARRO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have?
Some of 507 W NAVARRO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 W NAVARRO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 W NAVARRO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 W NAVARRO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue offers parking.
Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 W NAVARRO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 W NAVARRO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
