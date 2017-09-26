507 W NAVARRO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Plus den home with over 1600 square feet of living space. Located in the Rancho Del Mar Community, this home offers an open floor plan with a large living room and family room both with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen is opened towards family room and eat in breakfast area and also has an island. Master bedroom has plush carpet and custom closet shelving. Secondary bedrooms are large! 2 car garage with remotes and opener along with extra storage. Backyard has covered patio, beautiful green grass and large paved area for entertaining in. Refrigerator is there for tenant to use at no cost and is not warranted by landlord and or property management company. Pet screening needed on all pets.