455 E Brown Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

455 E Brown Rd

455 East Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

455 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
All new interior paint!

This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is conveniently located in the heart of Mesa and is close to the 202 freeway.

The Master bedroom has it's own private sitting room which has double doors and a large closet.

Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted.

The kitchen has an electric cooktop, ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and eat-in kitchen space.

Covered patio and with the perfect sized rear yard.
The laundry room is located on the rear patio but has its own separate room.

Extra storage room is also located in the patio area.

Online application at www.PropertyAZ.com. All occupants 18+ must complete applications. $35 Application Fee per person.

$1200 Security Deposit, $200 Administrative Fee, Rental sales tax 2.0% does apply.

Pet screening is mandatory, no vicious breeds of dogs allowed.

To schedule a showing please contact Theresa@PropertyAZ.com or Amy@PropertyAZ.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

