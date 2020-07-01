455 E Brown Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

All new interior paint!



This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is conveniently located in the heart of Mesa and is close to the 202 freeway.



The Master bedroom has it's own private sitting room which has double doors and a large closet.



Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted.



The kitchen has an electric cooktop, ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and eat-in kitchen space.



Covered patio and with the perfect sized rear yard.

The laundry room is located on the rear patio but has its own separate room.



Extra storage room is also located in the patio area.



Online application at www.PropertyAZ.com. All occupants 18+ must complete applications. $35 Application Fee per person.



$1200 Security Deposit, $200 Administrative Fee, Rental sales tax 2.0% does apply.



Pet screening is mandatory, no vicious breeds of dogs allowed.



To schedule a showing please contact Theresa@PropertyAZ.com or Amy@PropertyAZ.com