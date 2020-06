Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted inside and out. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1563 SF, with a pool, a large covered patio, lots of extra storage, and separate living room and family room. Pool service is included. The owner will provide refrigerator if needed. 1 small dog allowed with an extra refundable pet deposit. Renter's insurance is required to rent the house.