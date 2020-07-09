All apartments in Mesa
447 South Olive - 01
447 South Olive - 01

447 S Olive · No Longer Available
Location

447 S Olive, Mesa, AZ 85204
Watertower

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
NOW LEASING !

Olive Apartments located in central Mesa.

This quaint community offers a large central courtyard and laundry room on site. The interior has upgraded features like plank flooring, modern ceiling fans, resurfaced counter tops,

Move in especial Move in by 2/8 and the rent is $825 +tax

Move in by 2/15 and the rent is $875 +tax

Move in by 2/22 and the rent is $895 +tax

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!

SE HABLA ESPAÑOL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 South Olive - 01 have any available units?
447 South Olive - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 South Olive - 01 have?
Some of 447 South Olive - 01's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 South Olive - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
447 South Olive - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 South Olive - 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 South Olive - 01 is pet friendly.
Does 447 South Olive - 01 offer parking?
No, 447 South Olive - 01 does not offer parking.
Does 447 South Olive - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 South Olive - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 South Olive - 01 have a pool?
No, 447 South Olive - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 447 South Olive - 01 have accessible units?
No, 447 South Olive - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 South Olive - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 South Olive - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.

