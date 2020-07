4446 E Des Moines St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Rare to find 5 Bed 3 Bath two level home in Mesa with pool - FORMER MODEL AND EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL NOW! RECENT UPDATING THROUGHOUT - STATE OF ART SHELVING IN DOWNSTAIRS OFFICE/5TH BR, EXTENDED BACK PATIO AND CONCRETED SIDE YARD FOR EXTRA PARKING/STORAGE. SO FUN TO SHOW...A MODEL PERFECT HOME! FLEXIBLE FLOORPLAN IS SUITABLE FOR A VARIETY OF NEEDS... GUEST,IN-LAW OR OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK! CUSTOM POOL PERFECT FOR THE LONG, HOT SUMMERS IN ARIZONA! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT/call JENNIFER LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 602-832-3147 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE4056302)