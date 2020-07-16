All apartments in Mesa
430 North Hall

430 North Hall · No Longer Available
Location

430 North Hall, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mesa 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom ground floor apartment in a Triplex. Covered parking. Storage room with W/D hookups. Water/Trash included. Kitchen will be remodeled soon with granite counters and new cabinets. Tenant pays electric thru SRP.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North Hall have any available units?
430 North Hall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 North Hall have?
Some of 430 North Hall's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North Hall currently offering any rent specials?
430 North Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North Hall pet-friendly?
No, 430 North Hall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 430 North Hall offer parking?
Yes, 430 North Hall offers parking.
Does 430 North Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 North Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North Hall have a pool?
No, 430 North Hall does not have a pool.
Does 430 North Hall have accessible units?
No, 430 North Hall does not have accessible units.
Does 430 North Hall have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 North Hall does not have units with dishwashers.
