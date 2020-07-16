Mesa 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom ground floor apartment in a Triplex. Covered parking. Storage room with W/D hookups. Water/Trash included. Kitchen will be remodeled soon with granite counters and new cabinets. Tenant pays electric thru SRP.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 430 North Hall have?
Some of 430 North Hall's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
